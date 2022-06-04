HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was charged with attempted murder after a man was struck by a car in Hattiesburg on Friday, June 3.

Hattiesburg police said a man had been hit by a car in an empty parking lot around 4:15 p.m. on Dabbs Street. They said he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Shortly after, officers said they stopped the car in question at Barkley Road and Edwards Street. Lutore Jones, 45, of Hattiesburg, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly running over the man.

Investigators said Jones had a previous relationship with the man. The incident was considered a “domestic altercation.” Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.