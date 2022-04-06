HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman on domestic violence charges on Tuesday, April 5.

Police said they responded to the incident in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 8:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told a woman fired a weapon at the person she had been in a relationship with. The victim was not injured in the shooting.

Police arrested Ashley Spence, 43, of Hattiesburg. She was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Spence was booked into the Forrest County Jail.