HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was found guilty in connection to a murder-for-hire plot in Hattiesburg.

District Attorney Lin Carter announced Shameka Hall was found guilty of attempted capital murder. Hall is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

According to Carter, Hall attempted to hire a hitman to murder a girl who was seeing a man Hall had a relationship with.

Hall was arrested on Friday, November 18, 2022.