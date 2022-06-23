WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – A Wayne County woman was arrested following a chase that left a police car crashed in Waynesboro on Tuesday, June 21.

The Laurel Leader Call reported a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper tried to pull over Dallas Jordan for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 84 east. She was driving a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis.

MHP officials said a chase began that led into Waynesboro. Wayne County deputies and Waynesboro police become involved. Officials said the Mercury was traveling around 100 mph.

The newspaper reported Jordan crashed into an SUV that was being driven by Waynesboro Officer Neal Street. Minor injuries were reported.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said “it was like she was on a suicide mission,” and “she told me she wanted to die.”

According to the newspaper, Jordan will likely face aggravated assault on an officer and felony fleeing charges from MHP and Waynesboro police. The case remains under investigation by MHP.