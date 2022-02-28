JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman was listed in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in the face on Monday, February 28.

Jones County deputies responded to the home on Lola Lane in the Hebron community just before 5:30 a.m. A witness said a woman shot the victim inside the home.

Deputies said the shooter dropped the gun inside the home and left the scene. The victim was taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel in critical condition. She was then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Investigator Wesley Waites said the name of the shooter is being withheld at this time. He added that it’s believed the shooter may have been picked up.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.