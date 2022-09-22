LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was found guilty of the first-degree murder of a man who was found dead in his freezer in Lamar County in 2018.

The Hattiesburg American reported the family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh Road. The next day, Lamar County deputies found his body inside a freezer at his home on May 22, 2022. He died of asphyxiation.

Samantha Simmons, 40, was charged with first-degree murder and receiving stolen property. She was accused of stealing three vehicles, a golf cart, a trailer, tools, household items and furniture from Burns’ home.

In text messages with her mother, Simmons claimed she had paid Burns for the items. She said the last time she saw him was when he was “heading to his brother’s to cook dope.” She also told her mother that she had been using meth, but not when she was arrested. Additionally, she said she was sleeping with Burns for money.

According to the newspaper, the jury found Simmons guilty for Burns’ murder and the receiving stolen property charge. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Andy Hartfield, 55, and William Bryson, 28, and Simmons’ cousin, James Simmons, 63, were also arrested of receiving stolen property. However, James Simmons died earlier this year. Hartfield and Bryson remain at the Lamar County Jail without bond.