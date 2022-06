JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man after a woman was found unresponsive on a sandbar at Eastabuchie Park.

Authorities said boaters on the Leaf River discovered the woman and called 911.

The woman was recovered from the sandbar and taken to a local hospital for treatment of a reported assault.

Investigators said an unidentified man, who left the scene, was reportedly involved in the assault. Charges are pending against the man once he has been captured.