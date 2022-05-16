JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman whose body was found in the Leaf River in Jones County on Sunday, May 16 has been identified.

Boaters reported the body was found near the Highway 590 bridge and boat ramp.

The Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport identified the body as Brittany Nicole Holifield, 32, of Laurel.

Brittany Nicole Holifield (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the cause of her death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the body can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.