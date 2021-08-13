Woman in critical condition after crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is in critical condition after a crash in Jones County. The accident happened on Monarch Road between Moulder and Langley Roads just after 12:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a navy blue Ford pickup truck overturned against a tree. A woman was entrapped between the tree, the roof of the truck, and the driver door.

Investigators said it took firefighters more than 30 minutes to remove the woman. No other injuries were reported.

According to authorities, high speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.