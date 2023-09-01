JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was recently indicted in connection to the 2022 death of a man in Mississippi.

The Prentiss Headlight reported Sierra Inscoe, 21, was indicted by a Jefferson Davis County Grand Jury.

Authorities said Carson Sistrunk’s body was found on September 7, 2022, on Gulf Camp Road. The 24-year-old had been reported missing a few days earlier by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to family member’s post on social media, Sistrunk had gone to meet a woman he had been communicating with online.

Investigator said Sistrunk’s vehicle was located in Jefferson Davis County with Inscoe driving. She is being held in the Rankin County Detention Center until her trial.