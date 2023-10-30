PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was injured after her vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train in Petal.

Pine Belt News reported the incident happened at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Chappell Hill Road and U.S. 11 on Monday, October 30.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that the crossguard was down and over the tracks at the time of the accident. They said the woman attempted to drive around the barrier before her vehicle was struck.