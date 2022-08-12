JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11.

A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage to the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a pickup, was declined transport to the emergency department. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.