Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Jones County Monday morning. The crash happened on Eastview Drive near the intersection of Eastview Circle.

According to investigators, the driver of the SUV was injured and entrapped. Volunteer firefighters were able to open the driver’s door and free the woman. She was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel by ambulance.

There’s no word on the woman’s condition at this time.

The driver of the pickup truck and his 12-year-old son were evaluated at the scene, and they declined transport to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.