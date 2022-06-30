JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle in Jones County left one woman dead on Thursday.

The crash happened on Moselle Seminary Road near Stewart Drive near the Southern Hens plant.

According to Jones County deputies, the driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler involved in the crash declined to be taken to the hospital.

The female victim has not been identified at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.