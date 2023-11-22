JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman pled guilty in connection to a fiery crash that damaged a Jones County store in 2022.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Kalyn Jones, 22, pled guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to felony malicious mischief.

Jones received a five-year suspended sentence and will be sent to a rehab program in Magee. If she leaves the program or is dismissed, the suspension can be revoked. Jones will then have to serve time in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Authorities said the fire happened at David’s Grocery on Lower Myrick Road when Jones’ truck crashed into the building. Investigators said Jones fled the scene and was later arrested by Jones County deputies.

During a court appearance in 2022, Jones was kicked out of court after a loud, expletive-laced outburst in the courtroom.