HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman from Nigeria pled guilty in Mississippi to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court document showed that between 2018 and 2022, Uyoyo Mercy Abire, 28, and her co-conspirators used online romance schemes, online charity scams and other types of fraud to defraud victims of their money.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said the money received as a result of these scams was then transferred between the conspirators. He said much of the money was transferred overseas.

According to court documents, Abire transferred more than $100,000.00 to coconspirators through her U.S. bank account between November 2018 and April 2019.

Abire is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30, 2023. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

The FBI investigated the case.