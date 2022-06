HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was taken in to custody by Hattiesburg police after a shooting on Monday, June 13 has been released.

Investigators said a man was shot in his leg following a domestic dispute. The woman was initially taken into custody.

However, police said she was released and no formal charges were filed. The man received medical treatment for his injury and was released from a local hospital.

They said the investigation is ongoing.