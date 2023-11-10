JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jefferson Davis County deputies are working to find at least two suspects after a woman tried and failed to rob a bank.

The incident happened at the Regions Bank in Bassfield on Thursday, November 9.

When deputies arrived at the location, they discovered that a woman, dressed head to toe in all black, came in the bank. She was waving a black hand pistol and demanded money.

Bank employees said the woman was 5’7″ and weighed about 200 pounds.

After the suspect noticed that she was unsuccessful, authorities said she ran out of the front door of the bank and got in the front passenger side of a vehicle.

Jefferson Davis County deputies are working to find at least two suspects after a woman tried and failed to rob a bank. (Courtesy: Jefferson Davis Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Both suspects are still at large, and deputies said they appear to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the attempted robbery can contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department.