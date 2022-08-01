JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The final suspect wanted in connection to a Jones County gas station shooting turned herself in to law enforcement on Monday, August 1.

The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jordan Ciahjra Dean turned herself in. She has been charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting on Friday, July 29. Tyveron Morgan, another suspect in the case, was also located.

JCSD officials identified Carmelo Tremaine Jackson, 18, as the suspected shooter. He turned himself in to law enforcement on Saturday, July 30. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault manifest extreme indifference to life. He was denied bond during his first appearance on Sunday, July 31.

Officials said Dean will make her first appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1.