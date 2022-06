HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman turned herself in to Hattiesburg police in connection to an identity theft investigation.

Police said Candy McLaurin, 36, of Lamar County, had an active warrant for her arrest for allegedly using someone else’s identity to take out a loan and credit card.

Officers said McLaurin turned herself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department on Wednesday, June 1. She was booked into the Forrest County Jail.