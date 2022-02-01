JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal woman, who was wanted for felony child abuse, was arrested in Jones County.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said Ashlie Collier had been on the run with her one-year-old son since Wednesday, January 12.

Collier was found and arrested in Jones County with the help of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshal’s Office. Investigators said her child was safe and was taken into protective custody.

She was booked into the Forrest County Jail until her initial appearance.