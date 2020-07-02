Breaking News
Woman wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is working to find the suspect in an individual in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. 

The woman (pictured below) is wanted for questioning in an incident that occurred at 6143 U.S. 98, Target, on July 1.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

