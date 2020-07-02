HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is working to find the suspect in an individual in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.
The woman (pictured below) is wanted for questioning in an incident that occurred at 6143 U.S. 98, Target, on July 1.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama scuba diver hooked while diving, reeled to the surface
- Rep. Thompson calls for U.S. Coast Guard to ban Confederate battle flags
- Watch fireworks online: How to enjoy 4th of July amid coronavirus pandemic
- Woman wanted for credit card fraud in Hattiesburg
- Digital First: Flash flood warning issued for parts of Jackson-metro area