HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is working to identify a woman in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

The woman is wanted for questioning regarding items that were purchased from Walmart with a stolen credit card.

Police said the incident happened on May 1, 2020.

If you have any information about the individual, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.