FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are working to find Elizabeth Leeanne Griffith. Deputies said she is being sought in connection with two counts of grand larceny.

If you have information concerning the location of Griffith or who she may be with, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an Investigator or you may call the Metro Crime Stoppers.