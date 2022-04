HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a woman who is wanted in connection to an auto burglary.

The auto burglary happened on Charles Street on Wednesday, April 27. Police said a purse was stolen and the victim’s cards were used shortly after.

Anyone with information about the woman in the photo can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.