HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on an identity theft charge.

Officers said Candy McLaurin, 36, is wanted for allegedly using someone else’s identity to take out a loan and credit card.

Anyone with information about her location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.