HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman for questioning in a fight.

According to investigators, the fight happened at a home on Nugget Court on Saturday, July 31, 2021. They’re looking for 26-year-old Melinda Powe for questioning.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900.