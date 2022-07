HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to a forgery case.

Police said Melanie Johnson, 31, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for conspiracy to commit a felony. She is wanted in connection to a forgery investigation in which fraudulent checks were deposited.

Anyone with information about Johnson can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.