HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a Lucedale woman became the first 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing winner. She won a $5,000 prize from the Sleigh Bill$ game second chance drawing.

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for Sleigh Bill$ occurred on June 2, 2021. The next 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing will occur on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, for Valentines Day Doubler.