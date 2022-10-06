LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, October 5.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue after receiving a report about a deceased person. The coroner estimated that the woman died six months to a year ago.

Police said no identity or other information about the person is available at this time. The body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Laurel police said anyone who lives in the area should contact the department if they have any information relevant to the incident.

Anyone can contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.