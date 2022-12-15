JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A death investigation is underway in Jones County after a woman died.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said authorities are investigating a woman’s death that was deemed suspicious. The incident happened on Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community.

JCSD officials said details are limited at this time, but there is not threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) worked the scene with response crews.

As the investigation continues, authorities said more details will be released.