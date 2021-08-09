Woodstock makes its way to Hattiesburg through the Pocket Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, which is only addressed to an alley in the downtown area, want visitors to have to search for where it it.

The museum has had more than 120,000 visitors since opening in August 2020. Leaders said their aim is to excite people to keep the arts going as they explore local downtown businesses. The exhibit changes on a monthly basis and is a free activity.

Past exhibits have featured collections of 150 pocket knives, a variation of rubber duckies, tools of serial killers, strange Christmas toys, fairy homes made out of all natural materials, and pictures revealed out of book carvings.

This month, leaders of the museum will mark the anniversary of Woodstock and will also feature a collection from Paul Sims.

Leaders said the idea for the museum was born out of the coronavirus pandemic and is something that beautifies the city property.

“Eighty percent of city and state-owned land is roads and alleys, and we never think about that because we just use them. You know, we’re not playing in them, and so the opportunity to take an alley which is city property and make it not dirty and digyny, which we have a tendency to think of an alley being, but instead to create a space for people to come,” explained Rick Taylor, who is with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

Leaders said the next exhibit will highlight pop art, and they encourage visitors to look for the QR code in the alley that tells you how to submit your collection of art.