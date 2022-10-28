PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Work to replace the railroad bridge near Petal River Park and Chain Park is continuing on schedule.

Pine Belt News reported dirt work at the site started in January. Parts for the bridge, including a Norfolk-Southern rail line, have been arriving at the site.

The old bridge is expected to be shut down for about 16 hours during the project. It will be demolished once the new one is complete.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said road work has already been done and bank stabilization will also be done to shore up erosion.

According to the newspaper, the path on ground level will not be replaced.