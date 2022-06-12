FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County officials hope to finish work on the Longleaf Acres damn within 90 to 120 days.

Pine Belt News reported the dam will be in compliance with Mississippi Department of Environment Quality (MDEQ) regulations once work is finished. MDEQ officials previously labeled the the dam as “high hazard” due to the amount of water in the system. The agency granted Forrest County $481,000 to bring the dam into compliance.

The newspaper reported improvements to the dam include facing the front of it with a heavy clay material, adding a graded slope to the back, raising the dam 30 inches and building a spillway.

Forrest County Supervisor Burkett Ross said the grant allows work to continue through December. However, he hopes the work is finished by the summer. He added that the lake will be restocked with fish and the road will be repaved when work is finished.