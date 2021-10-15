Work underway on State Route 26 in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced work on an emergency slide repair is underway on State Route 26 in George County.

On October 7, MDOT awarded a $1.8 million contract to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, through an emergency letting, to make repairs after a large landslide caused the roadway to wash out.

“MDOT is focused on getting State Route 26 back open as quickly and safely as possible, and our crews are working diligently to ensure that happens,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.

Officials said once SR 26 is reopened, crews will repave the local detour route used during the closure. This project is expected to wrap up in early 2022. State Route 26 is expected to be open in early winter 2021.

Detours will remain in place until the project is complete, which includes State Route 57 south to Interstate 10 and SR 57 north to U.S. Highway 98.