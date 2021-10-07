WWII veteran in Collins receives Medal of Liberated France

COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins honored one of its own World War II veterans decades later for his service.

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) presented Henry Howard Bennett, 98, with the Medal of Liberated France.

“Mr. Bennett just embodies everything that makes America great and the greatest generation his faith, family, and freedom,” said Palazzo.

Bennett began his military service with the Army-Air Corp on March 17, 1943. He was trained as an airplane and engine mechanic. He served overseas in more than 30 missions, including battles in France and Europe.

“We just did what we felt like we had to as Americans. I’m just proud that I got to put in that time in the Army Air Force and put in those missions to help liberate France and other enemies,” said Bennett.

He said he is thankful for the honor.

“I’m proud of it, and thank the Lord that He let me live long enough to be a part of this. It just shakes me up. I never expected it, I tell you that.”

The Medal of Liberated France was created in 1947.