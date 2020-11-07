Piney Woods recognized as historic site in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – More than a century after emerging during the Jim Crow-era to provide an education for African Americans, Piney Woods has officially been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Piney Woods Country Life School was founded by Laurence Clifton Jones, a Black man, who taught the children and grandchildren of former slaves the importance of having not only a brilliant mind but also helping hands.

“He recognized that we lived in a nation where greater equity was needed in all communities. That’s the reason we still exist today,” said Piney Woods president Will Crossley.

The school was founded in 1909 during the plight of racial segregation in America, with a vision to provide a freedom dream to Black students and future generations.

“We want to prepare them to compete in the world against anybody else who they might encounter. We literally remind our students every morning to dream a big dream, because achieving their big dream, I believe is their rightful place in the world,” said Crossley.

With its foundation rooted in opportunity, Piney Woods has empowered students like Elise Bridges.

“Coming here just made me more confident, academically inclined, and I’m SGA President now. So it’s definitely made me more of a leader,” stated Bridges.

With the help of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), the school joined a collection of 1,300 other historic sites in the state. The next step is to achieve recognition as a National Historic Landmark.

“There are only about 40 in Mississippi, and they include national historic places like the State Capitol, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers house, the Vicksburg Military National Park and, our most significant, Native American mound sites. We believe Piney Woods belongs on that list,” said MDAH executive director Katie Blount.

Piney Woods’ goal is to continue to prevail over dark history and be a beacon of hope for generations to come.

