Piney Woods School hosts scholarship fundraiser to help low-income students

PINEY WOODS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Piney Woods School announced Wednesday that up to 200 low-income students could be awarded with scholarships and tuition assistance to attend school at its campus.

The virtual fundraising campaign will enable Piney Woods to provide students with a college preparatory education. Woodson Center and its partners will also provide 100 percent in matching funds for all donations up to $500,000.

“We firmly believe that students – even those of limited financial means – can do extraordinary things, consistent with the opportunities that we make available to them,” says Piney Woods School President Will Crossley. “No student should be denied a Piney Woods education because of a family’s limited financial circumstances.”

“Piney Woods’ emphasis on academic rigor and its dedication to fostering a strong work ethic in students serves as a shining example for the nation. Piney Woods graduates show us all how perseverance can overcome challenge,” said President and Founder of Woodson Center Bob Woodson.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit here.

LATEST STORIES: