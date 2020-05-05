Pizza restaurant will wait to reopen

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)– The governor amended the executive order for restaurants to open their dining rooms.



The announcement leaves some owners a bit surprised, and they tell us with so many requirements under the order, they’re just not ready to reopen. The Bank by Pizza Shack says they don’t think it’s safe.

The Bank could’ve been getting back to normal with their full service restaurant starting Thursday, but the owner believes it’s just not safe.

“It doesn’t seem like a common sense decision to open up when there’s more cases than there ever has been before,” said Ryan Patrick, the owner.

Patrick is the owner of The Bank in Clinton and the Pizza Shack in Madison. Around 40 workers took part in a vote. Diamond Dinkins is the front of the house manager

“We took a vote with the staff and they voted that the dining room stay closed so that’s what we are going to do,” said Dinkins. “We are going to continue to do the curbside pick-up.”

Patrick says curbside has worked well financially for the business.

“We promised all our staff they could take two weeks or if they stayed on with us all the money we made going forward would be given to them as a bonus, called hazard pay, call it whatever you want,” said Patrick. “Thanks to all of our customers, we’ve been very successful in everything we are doing and I think we’ll be able to give everyone a bonus next week.”

Patrick says he hasn’t had an employee test positive for coronavirus. Dinkins tells us some of the precautions they take.

We wear our masks as we are supposed to,” said Dinkins. “We have a sanitizer dispenser. We foam in and we foam out after every customer contact that we make.”

There’s no word on when they’ll reopen. For now they’re just watching the situation closely, and they’re thankful for all the community support.