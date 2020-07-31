Planned water outage to affect some Jackson customers on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced there will be a planned water outage on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The outage will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The water will be turned off for a repair and will affect the following areas:

· [1700-3899] Beasley Road; 39213

· [5900-6599] Livingston Road; 39213

· Lakeover Subdivision

· Richwood Estates Subdivision

· Richwood III Estates Subdivision

According to Interim Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams, the city has been notifying neighbors all week about the planned outage. A 16 inch pipe has been leaking near Livingston Road.

City leaders said water will be distributed to customers affected by the outage at Fire Station 21, which is located at 5381 Watkins Drive.

The outage will affect 500 connections in the city’s drinking water system. When the water is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued.

For more information, customers may contact water maintenance at 601-960-1778.

