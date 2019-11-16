Vicksburg Forest Product plant catches fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: The Vicksburg Fire Department received a call around 11: 50 a.m. Saturday regarding a structure fire at the Vicksburg Forest product plant.

Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said it was initiated by one of the silos and a conveyor belt which lit the sawdust on the fire causing it to ignite.

Firefighters managed to stop the fire before it reached the sellable product. There are minor damages to the building and currently they are going through the pipes to put out spot fires that could reignite.

No worker or firefighter were injured.

According to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, the Silo fire is currently under control at the moment which involved a conveyor belt system.

The cause of the fire has yet been determined but Danczyk believes friction from the operating equipment could have started it.

Engine 9, Engine 6, Platform 1, Battalion 1, Rescue, Ambulance 40, and Fire Chief are on site.

Vicksburg Fire Department are responding to a structure fire that occurred at Vicksburg Forest product plant located at 1725 N Washington Street in Vicksburg Saturday.

