Playground equipment and mask giveaway held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While many children in Jackson may be bummed about missing their friends at school, local organizations and the Homeowners Association of Washington Addition hosted a special giveaway for them.

“Hinds County was a hot spot, and we wanted to be able to have the resources the community needed hear in west Jackson. So, since west Jackson is one of the areas the late senator represented, we wanted to start in this area, the Washington Addition neighborhood because of the situation with school at this point. Some being virtual and hybrid, this gets them out and physical active having a new norm,” expressed Grace Butler Washington, Alice Vanado Harden Foundation President.

From books to hand sanitizer, face masks and dodge balls, more than 200 parents drove in and loaded up on items to give their kids a taste of normalcy.

The project came together with the help of State Department of Health, the City of Jackson, and the Alice Vernado Harden Foundation. The items were given to people in the area around Jim Hill High School in Jackson.

The items were given to kids from ages between kindergarten and high school.

