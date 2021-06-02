Pledging ‘Apple Fried Apple’ has a Smilow Prep teacher and students going viral

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Smilow Prep’s 6th grade science teacher Darian Holt is a brother of brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. One day in class his students couldn’t quite understand the name, mistaking it as Apple Fried Apple Paternity Incorporated and Holt captured the moment on TikTok. So, Holt took it and ran with it to help educate his students about D9 Greek life and HBCU’s.

As this video gained traction on social media, receiving attention from TheShadeRoom, several Greek pages, and Good Morning America, he decided to keep it going by putting them on line and giving them their own line names.

It’s a joke now, but Holt knows this can be impactful as they gain an understanding of Greek unity.

Now, he says they understand and can pronounce his fraternity and also they express how they’d like to be apart of one as well.

There have been several companies to reach out with gifts for The7 Appleseed of Apple Fried Apple; Mott’s, Snapple, Martinelli’s, and Popeyes who said the will be sending some apple pies.

Holt says his fingers are crossed in hopes that Apple will reach out to bless not just the 7 Apple Seeds, but Smilow Prep as a whole with maybe some MacBooks. “I want this to benefit the kids as much as it possibly can” said Holt.

Now, Holt is brainstorming for ways to keep Apple Fried Apple growing. With possibly a non-profit organization or starting a youth program for the real Alpha Phi Alpha.

He also mentioned that he’s thinking about writing a children’s book as just another way to highlight and educate our youth on HBCU’s and D9 Greek letter organizations.

