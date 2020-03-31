Plumbers adapt around COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — In the world of plumbing, dealing with germs is nothing new, but in the middle of a global pandemic, it’s a slightly different ball game. Mike LaValle, owner of Jackson’s Roto-Rooter branch said “Now it’s about protecting our customers, more than protecting ourselves.” He said is employees are already very used to taking caution, so adding a few more regulations is no problem. “Of course, all of our technicians are using hand sanitizer and trying to sanitize their self down before and after each call,” LaValle said. LaValle said one of the biggest challenges is avoiding standard formalities between customers and employees. “A very hard thing for us is to not shake hands with homeowners,” LaValle said. “All of our plumbers have ben instructed to not touch anyone and keep their distance.” Much like in reporting, LaValle said one of his staff’s favorite things about the job is the people they get to meet and bond with on the clock, which is not an option for the time being. “Being able to meet a handful of new people everyday, making friendships,” LaValle said. “It’s actually quite difficult for us to not take that 20 minute conversation.” LaValle added that despite the obstacles, all of his customers have been very understanding and supportive.