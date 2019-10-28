Pocahontas to host National Night Out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pocahontas community will host its “National Night Out” on Tuesday, October 29 at 5:30 PM.

It’s a family-friendly free event designed to strengthen communities in and around Pocahontas by bringing together people who live, work, and worship in the area.

As part of the event, the Pocahontas community will honor men and women who serve as volunteer firefighters at eh Pocahontas Fire Department and the Maclean Fire Department.

There are a total of 52 volunteer firefighters in Pocahontas and Maclean.

Organizers hope to give each firefighter a $50.00 gift certificate. In order to meet this goal, organizers are asking for people to sponsor the gift cards, food booths, games, or to make donations.

Anyone with questions about the event should contact Beverly Harris Williams at (601) 214-0676 or Felicia Tripp at (601) 665-5119.