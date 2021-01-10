Polar Bear Plunge hosted to help fight food insecurity

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Reservoir YMCA held its annual Polar Plunge on Saturday and raised $1,000 dollars which will help fight food insecurity.

The organization said its stepped up during the pandemic to feed as many as they can, donating over 55,000 meals during 2020. They said it is because 1 in 4 Mississippi children face food insecurity even before the pandemic.

Over 70 people took the plunge from all walks of life, even the littlest of plungers.

“It was very cold and as soon as I hit the water I felt as though I had made a mistake but after I warmed up I was very proud of myself,” said Leah Collipp.

It was 37 degrees the event took place. Many jumpers said it was the coldest year ever. Participants did the plunge in the pool instead of the usual reservoir in order to maintain a social distance.

