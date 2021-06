TUESDAY: It is a mostly cloudy and warm morning with temperatures in the upper 60s for most locations. Rain for now is off to our west, but it is heading in our direction. I think by later this afternoon we'll see scattered downpours and storms, which will keep our high temperatures in the middle 80s. Spots that see rain sooner may stay in the lower 80s, but most of us make it up to around 85 degrees. The rain chance is about 40 percent because we should stay dry for this morning and midday, but by this afternoon downpours and thunder looks to be pretty widespread as a warm front lifts northeast across the state.

LATE WEEK: That front will pull in a moist Gulf airmass, which will fuel daily storm chances as it stalls out over the next several days. It will be very humid, but the clouds will keep high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. So it won't be too hot. In fact, rain chances continue through next week, with up to 4 inches of rainfall possible in spots over the next 7 days.