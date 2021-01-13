Police: Armed suspect demands money from victim in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Police officers are looking for robbery suspect in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 3400 block of Tilltree Road just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said officers learned a male bearing a handgun approached the victim outside the residence and demanded money. The suspect was wearing a black jacket and black pants during the robbery.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

