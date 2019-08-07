Police arrest man for 2018 murder

The Jackson Police Department on Tuesday arrest a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in April of last year.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in April of last year.

Police arrested 25-year-old Christopher Butler for the 2018 murder of 36-year Damian Harris.

Harris was found on Terry Road and Colonial Drive with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police in 2018 said the suspect was believed to be walking with Harris when he opened fire. He then ran from the scene.

Butler was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Butler currently remains in custody waiting for his initial appearance.