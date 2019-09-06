Ridgeland police ask for help to find a missing teenager

Ridgeland, MISS (WJTV) – Have you seen her? Ridgeland Police are asking you to take a close look at the pictures you see.

Kelsey Lynn Bounds, 15, was last seen Friday morning on Highland Colony Parkway. Police say Bounds needs medication and may be in an altered mental state as a result.

Bounds is 15 years old, weights 180 pounds, has red hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with pink lettering that says “Sunshine Valley.” At the time, she was also wearing blue jeans, purple tennis shoes, and hoop earrings. She has braces and has long read hair pulled in a low ponytail.

Please contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121 if you have any information on Bounds’ whereabouts.